Score a 2-way remote start system + LED module from $190 today at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System with LTE Module for $299.99 shipped and installed. Total Tech Support members can nab it at $189.99 shipped and installed. Down from its $600 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This remote start system is all-inclusive, offering a two-way remote alongside the LTE module from DroneMobile, plus installation is bundled as well. I have the non-LTE version of this remote start system installed on my wife’s car and absolutely love it. The remote has great range, letting us start it from quite a ways away. However, the included LTE module here allows you to start, lock, or unlock a vehicle from your smartphone. Rated 5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great way to spend just a bit of your savings is to grab this spare remote. It has a 3,000-foot range so it can reach your car from over half a mile away to start or lock it. At around $65, it’s a no-brainer pickup if you need a second remote.

If you’ve not heard of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system, it’s a yearly subscription service that allows you to receive discounted services, warranties, and more. Read up on this service (that I highly recommend) in our announcement coverage.

Compustar Remote Start System with LTE features:

Operate your car doors easily using this CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system. The unlimited range smartphone control feature lets you lock and unlock your doors from afar through your phone, while the advanced remote smart functions let you set a timed start, cold and hot temperature start and stop-and-go mode. This CompuStar two-way vehicle remote system is compatible with most vehicles that support automatic transmission.

