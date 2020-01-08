Stay warm this winter with a 250W personal heater for just $8.50 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the 250W Soleil Personal Ceramic Mini Heater for $8.44 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, similar models go for around $15 or more at Amazon. If you’re someone who’s always cold in the winter, this is a must-have office accessory. It offers heat for smaller spaces, making sure that you’re never too cold. There is even a tilt switch that shuts the heater off if it tips over. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Use some of your savings on this thermostatically controlled outlet, which turns on at 35F and off once the temperature reaches 45F. While that might seem super cold, this is perfect for places like the garage or workshop, making sure that it never stays too cold there.

Soleil Personal Mini Heater features:

Experience enhanced comfort with Soleil Mini Ceramic Heater. This item is a portable, energy-efficient solution that provides just the right amount of heat for you. It’s a good choice for virtually all personal spaces, such as bedrooms, cubicles and more. Use this Soleil heater anytime at home, at school or in the office. Designed with ceramic technology that provides fast, even heating, it only uses about 250 watts. This Soleil electric heater has a modern, compact design that fits just about anywhere. Use it on or underneath desks, tables and work spaces. The overall look is sleek and streamlined, blending with most interiors. You can even choose between four colors to suit your personal taste and environment.

