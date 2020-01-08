TaoTronics’ LED string light is 33-feet long for just $9 Prime shipped

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-Foot LED String Light Set for $8.99 Prime shipped with the code CJJGE5YG at checkout. Down from $13, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked in the past 12 months and is the lowest available. These lights are waterproof and are perfect to put in any area of your home. Whether you’re wanting to upgrade the outdoor space or add some ambiance to the dining room, this is a great LED strip to grab. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Add color to your space with a 3.3-Foot RGB LED strip. This model is powered over USB, meaning it’s a great addition to any desk setup. At around $6 Prime shipped, it saves you an additional $3 over going with today’s lead deal.

TaoTronics LED String Light features:

Cost effective and energy efficient. The LED String Starry Light will not overheat after many hours of usage. You can safely touch it even after 14 hours of usage. Please kindly note that the string light could not be extended or connected together.

Waterproof Power Adapter, Low profile that is easy to hide away and disappear from the scene. Its safety is guaranteed with UL certification.Copper wires are also waterproof, so there is no any problem to use it in the rain.

