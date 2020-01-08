Score Wired and Popular Science magazine for under $4/yr. each, plus more

DiscountMags has now kicked off its Deals of the Week. We are seeing some notable offers on titles like Outdoor Photographer, Wired, Popular Science, Stereophile and more starting from under $4 per year. As always, DiscountMags offers free shipping across the board and will not charge sales tax on anything. Head below the fold for more details on today’s holiday-worthy magazine deals.

The standout deal from this week’s sale is the Wired + Popular Science bundle. You can grab one year of both titles for $7.75 with free delivery each month. That’s roughly $3.88 each and approaching the best prices we have tracked on both. Wired, for example, is regularly up to $25 per year, although it is on sale for $5 at Amazon right now.

There are no auto-renewals at DiscountMags either. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. 

Be sure to swing by our winter reading list for some of the best releases to sink in to. We also have Dark Horse graphic novels, Marvel comics, and more starting from under $1 along with the Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

