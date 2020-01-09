Take 45% off the executive AmazonBasics 13-inch MacBook Sleeve at just $7.50

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 13.3-inch Executive MacBook Sleeve in black for $7.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $14, today’s offer saves you 45% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, other styles sell for about $11 right now. This padded sleeve is comprised of a flexible, rubber-like neoprene material that keeps your MacBook safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills. It’s slim enough to fit into a backpack, but an integrated carrying handle also makes this sleeve convenient to tote around by itself. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ll be adding this sleeve into your everyday carry, tidy things up further by grabbing a pack of reusable cable ties for $5. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in one’s backpack.

For more ways to enhance your mobile setup, consider grabbing G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive. Right now you’ll find it marked down to an Amazon low at $130, which is $50 off its usual rate.

AmazonBasics Executive MacBook Sleeve features:

Your laptop goes where you go. Whether catching the commuter train or ducking into cafes or meetings with clients, keep your laptop safe from bumps, scratches, dust, and spills with this executive laptop sleeve from AmazonBasics. The executive laptop sleeve includes a sturdy handle for easy carrying.

