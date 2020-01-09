Bass Factory offers extra 25% off clearance including boots, loafers, more

Bass Factory offers an extra 25% off clearance with promo code COLD25 at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on boots, loafers, dress shoes, sneakers, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Mal Duck Boots are on sale for $52 and originally were priced at $135. These boots are waterproof, which is great for winter or spring weather and they will pair nicely with jeans or khakis alike. You can choose from two color options as well as a women’s style that’s marked down to just $45. Find the rest of our top picks from Bass Factory below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mal Duck Boots $52 (Orig. $135)
- Lucus Lace-Up Boots $60 (Orig. $150)
- Barrington Lace-Up Boots $67 (Orig. $165)
- Broker Leather Boots $67 (Orig. $170)
- Flex Step Penny Loafer $52 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Harlequin Waterproof Boots $45 (Orig. $130)
- Alexa Winter Duck Boots $45 (Orig. $130)
- Juno Lace-Up Snow Boots $60 (Orig. $140)
- Serena Bootie $45 (Orig. $130)
- Caroline Heeled Riding Boots $37 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel