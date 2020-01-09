This blood pressure monitor remembers the last 120 readings for $17.50

Alcedo Health (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Blood Pressure Monitor for $17.46 Prime shipped with the code LFSEDYU9 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $25 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a large display, this blood pressure monitor is super simple to read in all conditions. It has 120 memory banks for two people, making sure that you can go back and review past readings with ease. There’s even irregular heartbeat detection so you can get an early warning should you need to see a doctor. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the on-arm design for this wrist-based blood pressure monitor. It saves you a bit compared to today’s lead deal, but only features 90 memory sets instead of 120 for two people.

For a connected approach to monitoring your health, check out our review of the Withings suite of products. From scales to smartwatches and more, Withings lets you monitor your health using simple apps.

Alcedo Blood Pressure Monitor features:

EASY TO READ – The Large LCD Display with clear, supersized number values appear during measurements for convenient and easy reading; Live-voice broadcast of blood pressure levels with adjustable volume setting provide a simple option for testing by users with different needs.

TWO USER MODE – Advanced feature allows two individuals to monitor, track, and store their readings separately on the same device; Enhanced memory provides 120 readings for each user.

