Turn this outdoor outlet on or off with a remote for just $8.50 at Amazon

Century Products, Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the BN-LINK Water-Resistant Remote Control 3-Plug Outlet for $8.39 Prime shipped with the code BN40OFF131R at checkout. This is down from its $14 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Offering three outdoor-ready plugs, you’ll be able to turn everything on or off with the press of a button. The remote features 100-feet range when you have line-of-sight, making it super simple to turn things on or off. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you would rather turn a heater on for your pool right before it gets freezing, this thermostatically controlled outlet is perfect. It turns on at 35F and off at 45F, meaning there’s never a need to remember to turn it on.

BN-LINK Outdoor Remote Outlet features:

REMOTE CONTROL:Using the Remote to turn on/off yard lights, fountain pumps, sprinklers, lighting fixtures, and other appliances with a push of a button from inside the house

3 GROUNDED OUTLETS: Handle most heavy duty electrical appliances

WATERPROOF FOR OUTDOOR USE:Watertight construction provides protecting timer form weather conditions. Heavy duty material and three grounded outlet makes it safe and durable.

