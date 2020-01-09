Citizen’s Alexa-enabled Wall Clock is back in-stock at $64 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers Alexa-enabled Citizen Smart Wall Clock for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since it was announced. It’s been mostly out of stock since its price drop last month. You may be familiar with Amazon’s Echo Clock, which Citizen has taken and added an extra touch of class to. This model offers a creamy white design with classic Citizen lettering and numerals. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the Citizen design and grab Amazon Echo Wall Clock for over 50% less than today’s lead deal. You’ll find many of the same features here, including Alexa functionality, and a full-on LED display. You can learn about all the best features in our hands-on review.

Citizen Alexa-enabled Wall Clock features:

Citizen Smart Clock helps manage your time

Set one or multiple timers to stay organized throughout the day

Easy to use, simply say: “Alexa, set a timer for 8 minutes”

60 Blue LED markers for visual countdown of timers

Protective glass lens to keep the clock hands safe and the dust out

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!