Citizen’s Alexa-enabled Wall Clock is back in-stock at $64 (Reg. $80)

- Jan. 9th 2020 2:26 pm ET

$64
0

Amazon offers Alexa-enabled Citizen Smart Wall Clock for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since it was announced. It’s been mostly out of stock since its price drop last month. You may be familiar with Amazon’s Echo Clock, which Citizen has taken and added an extra touch of class to. This model offers a creamy white design with classic Citizen lettering and numerals. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the Citizen design and grab Amazon Echo Wall Clock for over 50% less than today’s lead deal. You’ll find many of the same features here, including Alexa functionality, and a full-on LED display. You can learn about all the best features in our hands-on review.

Citizen Alexa-enabled Wall Clock features:

  • Citizen Smart Clock helps manage your time
  • Set one or multiple timers to stay organized throughout the day
  • Easy to use, simply say: “Alexa, set a timer for 8 minutes”
  • 60 Blue LED markers for visual countdown of timers
  • Protective glass lens to keep the clock hands safe and the dust out

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$64
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Citizen

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp