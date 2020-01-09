DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bit Set returns to Amazon low of $14.50 (Save 30%)

- Jan. 9th 2020 3:12 pm ET

$14.50
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $14.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to ‘flex’ up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those of you that already have an overwhelming number of bit sets around the shop, perhaps Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set would be a better fit. This way you’ll score a few bits alongside a low-profile ratchet driver that’ll prove its utility when working in tight spaces.

If your workshop is in need of some new tools, we spotted a notable Amazon deal earlier today. For $178 you can score the PORTER-CABLE 4-Tool Combo which is good for $45 in savings.

DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

  • Minimizes Drops
  • Reduces Wobbles & Breakage
  • FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees
  • 10x Magnetic Screw Lock system
  • Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling
  • Reduces breakage and longer life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$14.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author