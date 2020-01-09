DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bit Set returns to Amazon low of $14.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $14.64 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this kit include a wide variety of bit types, it also bundles a magnetic holder, helping keep things secure. Everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to ‘flex’ up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those of you that already have an overwhelming number of bit sets around the shop, perhaps Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set would be a better fit. This way you’ll score a few bits alongside a low-profile ratchet driver that’ll prove its utility when working in tight spaces.

If your workshop is in need of some new tools, we spotted a notable Amazon deal earlier today. For $178 you can score the PORTER-CABLE 4-Tool Combo which is good for $45 in savings.

DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

