Foscam’s 1080p Wi-Fi camera offers pan and tilt for $40 shipped (20% off)

Foscam Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Wi-Fi Pan and Tilt IP Camera for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its regular rate, this is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Foscam’s 1080p Wi-Fi camera packs more than just the ability to record where it’s aimed. Foscam offers pan and tilt capabilities here that can be controlled from your smartphone, allowing you to easily look around the room while away. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if pan and tilt isn’t a huge deal for you, the Yi 1080p Home Camera is a great alternative. It’s $23 Prime shipped and will record exactly where you aim it.

Those wanting to know who’s outside their door when not at home will want to peep this deal on Ring’s Video Doorbell 2. It’s down to $109 shipped and offers fully wireless capabilities, thanks to a built-in battery.

Foscam 1080p Wi-Fi Camera features:

Latest AI Human Detection/Motion/Sound Detection Available. Foscam R2C smart security camera supports intelligent human detection that will intelligently identify human activities,and decrease the false alarms like flying birds,fallen leaves or other objects.Only Human-detected alerts will be sent to your APP/Email/Cloud in comparison with motion detection.Please upgrade your APP to the latest version if you can’t find the function.Motion or sound detection is also available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!