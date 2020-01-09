Bring home 5.3-quarts of air fryer today for $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Matched direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $100 at Best Buy, Amazon third-party sellers have it starting at $56 and today’s deal is $10 below our previous mention. This model features a 5.3-quart basket that carries enough food for the whole family. Features include adjustable temperature settings (180 to 400-degrees) to accommodate various recipes, a 60-minute timer, and everything other than the main unit is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 380 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $40, today’s lead deal is one of the most affordable air fryers out there, no matter what capacity you’re after. Even the usually rock-bottom Dash Compact Air Fryer with significantly less cooking space starts at $5 more right now. But you might want to consider a new pair of tongs for removing deliciously crispy food from your new air fryer. This OXO Good Grips set carries 4+ stars from 1,700 customers and features 12-inches of reach for $13 Prime shipped on Amazon.

Be sure to check out today’s Gold Box deal on the Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags for all your leftovers and hit up our Home Goods Guide for more.

Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!