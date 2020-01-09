Apple’s latest iPod Touch 32GB hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is offering the latest Apple iPod Touch 32GB for $179 shipped. This is a 10% discount from its regular going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low in this colorway and storage size. If you’re wanting an Apple device to use while on-the-go for listening to music, podcasts, or watching YouTube, the iPod Touch is a great option. Apple’s latest iPod Touch includes a 4-inch Retina Display, A10 Fusion processor, the ability to group FaceTime, and it lets you capture photos and videos while on-the-go. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read article, but it also includes a video if that’s more your style.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings, pick up this 3-pack of Anker MFi-Certified Lightning Cables to keep in multiple parts of your home. The latest iPod Touch still uses Lightning, so this is a great way to bolster your charging capabilities.

Don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide which is updated daily with the latest deals from the company. Whether it’s Beats headphones, Apple Watch, bands, or anything else Apple-related, this is your one-stop place to find the best deals.

Apple iPod Touch features:

4-Inch Retina display

Your favorite music, gaming, and AR apps in your pocket

A10 Fusion chip for up to 2x faster performance, Up to 3x faster graphics

Group FaceTime with family and friends

Connect using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!