Apple's latest iPod Touch 32GB hits Amazon all-time low

- Jan. 9th 2020 2:10 pm ET

$199 $179
0

Amazon is offering the latest Apple iPod Touch 32GB for $179 shipped. This is a 10% discount from its regular going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low in this colorway and storage size. If you’re wanting an Apple device to use while on-the-go for listening to music, podcasts, or watching YouTube, the iPod Touch is a great option. Apple’s latest iPod Touch includes a 4-inch Retina Display, A10 Fusion processor, the ability to group FaceTime, and it lets you capture photos and videos while on-the-go. Want to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read article, but it also includes a video if that’s more your style.

Apple iPod Touch features:

  • 4-Inch Retina display
  • Your favorite music, gaming, and AR apps in your pocket
  • A10 Fusion chip for up to 2x faster performance, Up to 3x faster graphics
  • Group FaceTime with family and friends
  • Connect using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

