L.L. Bean takes 20% off your purchase including outerwear, boots, more

L.L. Bean takes 20% off your order and up to 60% off sale items with promo code WINTER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For women, the Classic 8-inch Bean Boots are a no-brainer for this winter. This timeless style can be worn year-round and its waterproof barrier keeps your feet warm and dry. These boots are on sale for $111 and originally were priced at $139. They also feature a rigid outsole to promote traction and are rated 4.5/5 stars with hundreds of reviews from L.L. Bean customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, Sperry Outlet is offering up to $30 off already-reduced styles for the new year and free delivery.

