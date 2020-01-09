Keep your gear protected in the Lewis N. Clark Portable Safe at $27 (Reg. $40)

- Jan. 9th 2020 7:38 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Lewis N. Clark Safebox Portable Safe for $26.99 shipped. Down from its $40 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever wanted to travel with some of your more expensive goods, but weren’t sure how to keep them safe, this is a great option. It offers a three-digit code that is customizable to you, ensuring that you’ll be the only one with access to this safe. It’s also waterproof, which makes it a great way to keep your wallet and smartphone protected during a day at the lake. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers.

For those who want to keep their wallet and other important documents safe while walking around, this neck wallet is a great option. At $17, it’s $10 less than today’s lead deal. Also, with the built-in RFID protection, your contents will be completely safe.

Regardless of which travel safe you pick up, there’s one other crucial component to taking trips: a quality luggage scale. I’ve used this one from Etekcity for many trips, both local and international, and it’s never let me down. At $8 Prime shipped, it’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Lewis N. Clark Safebox Portable Safe features:

  • PORTABLE SAFE: Secura Lock Technology with a 3-digit resettable combination lock (no key) so you can secure it to any stationary object (park bench, golf cart, fence post, etc) to prevent theft; the perfect way to protect valuables at the beach, pool, camping, kayaking, during sports, and more
  • SLASH RESISTANT: Made with Magnaloft fabric providing anti-slash, anti-theft security. Textured surface provides better grip and slip resistance. Perfect to use at beaches, hotels, dorms, cruises, homes, and more

