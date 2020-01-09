Upgrade any decor with this $5 app-enabled, USB-powered LED string light kit

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Minger USB-powered 33-Foot LED String Light Kit for $4.99 Prime shipped when the code 4UFFAD6Q is used and you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $10 going rate, this is a 50% savings and is the best available. Being powered over USB, this LED strip can be used just about anywhere. From outside on a portable power bank to your desk plugged into a computer, it supports it all. Plus, the smartphone app lets you change brightness, light modes, and the delayed off timer. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

While it’ll be hard to find a 33-foot strip for less, you can find a 3.3-foot battery-powered model for a little lower. It’s around $4.50 Prime shipped, offering you an even more portable design.

However, those on the hunt for an RGB strip that’s powered over USB, we have the deal for you. While it’ll cost $10 instead of $5, this RGB strip really enhances your home theater’s overall look.

Minger USB String Light features:

Enjoy a Beautiful Life: 33ft led string light creates a romantic, warm and pleasant atmosphere that will make your home, party, wedding, Christmas, holiday more enjoyable.

USB+ Adapter, Economy and Security: The UL-certified adapter has low power consumption and will not overheat even after long-term use. In addition, you can connect the USB port directly to a portable power bank or computer and use it wherever you like. No need to pay for batteries.

APP Control: It is recommended to use the bluetooth app within 32.8ft. You can choose 8 light modes, brightness adjustment levels, and timing function.

