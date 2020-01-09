Mini C64 Retro Gaming Console hits one of its best prices yet: $25 (Reg. $40)

GameStop is now offering the C64 Mini Retro Gaming Console for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This miniature retro console sold for $40 or more across 2019 on Amazon where it has now trickled down to about $30. Today’s deal is $5 below our previous mention and one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This miniature remake console resembles the classic 1980’s Commodore 64 but with 720p resolutions over HDMI, a vintage 4:3 ratio, save states, and additional region-based viewing modes. It also includes a joystick and 64 retro built-in titles including Impossible Mission, Speedball, and Paradroid as well as loads of pixelated sports titles and more. Much like the SEGA Genesis Mini, and the Nintendo variants before that, it makes for as good a collectible as it does a tiny playable console. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you’d rather get your pre-Nintendo vintage gaming fix on a modern day console instead, you can do so for even less than today’s lead deal. The Atari Flashback Classics Collections start at about $10 Prime shipped on PS4/Xbox One and include 50 classic Atari titles each. That’s significantly more bang for your buck, you get to use the controllers you’re already used to, and you don’t need to find a place in the entertainment system for another console. Although, it almost certainly won’t provide those old enough to have used a Commodore 64 back in the day as much of a nostalgic kick.

Retro Games has also created a not miniature, 1:1 scale remake of the Commodore 64 too. Known as the THEC64, it has a full functioning vintage keyboard and you can read about all fo the details right here.

C64 Mini Retro Gaming Console:

It’s 1982 and a new home computer graces the scene. Out goes the silent black and white experience and in with 64KB of RAM, colour graphics, and synthesizer sound. Roll forward 35 years and kick nostalgia into overdrive with the release of THEC64 Mini. A tiny but perfectly formed 50% scale replica of this much-loved machine. Featuring high-definition output via HDMI, a classic style joystick and 64 built-in games including classics like California Games, Paradroid, Nebulus, Impossible Mission and Uridium.

