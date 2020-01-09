NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System is down to $175 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Three-Pack in certified refurbished condition for $174.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally selling for $350, like you’ll still find right now at Best Buy for a new model, that’s good for a 30% discount overall. It’s also $35 under our previous mention and one of the best price cuts to date. This Orbi mesh system covers up to 6,000-square feet with an up to 2.2 Gb/s connection. It’s a great way to blanket your entire home in speedy Wi-Fi, and you’ll find a total of seven Gigabit Ethernet ports between the router and two included satellites. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and a 90-day NETGEAR warranty completes the package. More details below.

Leave the NETGEAR ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $80 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with only 3,500-square feet of coverage. Another trade-off here is that you’re only getting two total Gigabit Ethernet ports, as only the main router has wired connectivity. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating.

If Wi-Fi 6 is more your speed and having the improved range of mesh connectivity isn’t a must, yesterday we spotted NETGEAR’s Nighthawk AX4 router on sale for $99. Or for some newer releases, check out TP-Link’s recently-announced gear, including routers, mesh system, and other CES unveils.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

