Smartphone Accessories: Razer Arctech iPhone 11 Pro Case $15 (30% off), more

- Jan. 9th 2020 10:34 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone 11 Pro Case in three styles for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having originally sold for $30, it dropped to $21 back over the holiday season. Today’s offer is nearly 30% under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Geared towards helping your iPhone stay cool while gaming, Razer’s Arctech case is a great accessory for Apple Arcade fans. It features a Thermaphene layer which is paired with a unique venting structure to help your phone run “10.8°F cooler” than your average case. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more about how Razer’s case pulls off its cooling capabilities in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

With the Razer Arctech Slim iPhone case, the only thing turning up the heat is you. Experience better device performance with improved phone cooling—through a lightweight, vented design lined with a cutting-edge Thermaphene Performance layer.

Thermaphene Performance layer for improved heat dissipation. Vented channels for increased air flow. Wireless charging compatible for greater convenience. Intuitive button and port access for easy use

