Slash $500 off Razer’s high-end Blade 15 Gaming Laptop at a new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the high-end Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2.6 GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $2,499.99 shipped. Having dropped from $3,000, today’s offer saves you $500, is $300 under the previous price drop, and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 15-inch 1080p 240Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6 support, as well as Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB 3.1, and more. All of these specs make it a more than capable option for getting your game on while out and about. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review where we center an entire Chroma setup around the Blade 15.

Use your savings to keep your new gaming machine protected while out and about with Razer’s Rogue Gaming Laptop Backpack. It has room for the Blade 15 featured above and is comprised rear and water-resistant materials. Oh, and there’s plenty of room for all your gaming accessories.

Speaking of peripherals to upgrade your kit, Razer’s Cynosa Chroma Keyboard has returned to the Amazon low at $40, plus more from $30. And be sure to take a look at the company’s new Tomahawk modular desktop system that was unveiled at CES.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop features:

The Razer Blade 15 has the smallest footprint of any 15.6″ gaming laptop while also being one of the thinnest in its class. Other similarly configured laptops are double the volume and over an inch bigger in both with and depth. The Razer Blade is free of bloatware, so you get a clean install with only critical software for maximum resources and storage space right out of the box.

