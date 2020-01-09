Ring’s battery-powered Video Doorbell 2 receives $90 price drop, now $109

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $108.94 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned two of these for a couple years now, I can vouch that they have done their job well. My favorite Ring 2 feature is that it’s battery-powered. This opens up a world of possibilities when it comes to mounting, allowing you to place it wherever you like and not be constrained by wires. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Obviously one drawback of using a battery is that occasionally it will need to be recharged. For this reason I recommend picking up a backup for $29. I’ve had one around since the beginning and have experienced zero downtime since I can always have one ready to go.

While you’re decking out your house, why not check out the smart lock sale we spotted at Home Depot today. You’re able to score up to 35% off Schlage, Kwikset, and more.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

