Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags are great for sous-vide too: $9 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 7-inch Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag for $8.99. All colorways are on sale outside of Aqua. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is not just your average sandwich bag. It is made of non-toxic platinum silicone with an “innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal.” They are dishwasher, oven and microwave-safe (up to 400-degrees), but you can also use them in your sous-vide preparations as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need the reusable option and would prefer your standard freezer bags, this Amazon brand one hundred-pack sells for slightly less than today’s featured deal. Or opt for this three hundred-count of sandwich bags for $7.50. But you can save significantly with this ten-pack from Ziploc at just $2. Now clearly these options weren’t designed to be reusable, but you’ll get a whole lot more bags for less going the disposable route.

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on kitchenware, tools and more.

Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag:

100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone: the world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. Plus unlike traditional plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in Stasher bags!

Join the plastic Free movement: created in response to the profound need for a healthy alternative to plastic storage.

Pinch-lock seal: features the innovative air-tight, pinch-lock seal to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your food’s nutrients, flavors and juices locked in. Just burp your Stasher to remove excess air and pinch the Seal closed!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!