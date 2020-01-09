Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Dick’s Sporting Goods, L.L. Bean, eufy Robot, Vaccum, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Nike, adidas, The North Face, more up to 50% off at Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Joe’s New Balance gets you running with extra 30% off all sale styles
- Finish Line’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more from $18
- Tillys offers extra 30 to 50% off clearance items from $14: Champion, Volcom, more
- Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Hoodie drops to $22.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)
Casual and Formalwear |
- L.L. Bean takes 20% off your purchase including outerwear, boots, more
- Bass Factory offers extra 25% off clearance including boots, loafers, more
- Banana Republic Winter Sale offers an extra 60% off clearance + up to 40% off sitewide
- Merrell offers the Men’s Ontario Mid Boots for winter at $96 (Reg. $120)
- Marmot’s Reactor Jacket drops to $49.50 + free shipping (Reg. $99)
Home Goods and more |
- Amazon offers up to $120 off eufy robot vacuums today with deals from $149
- Bring home 5.3-quarts of air fryer today for $40 shipped (Reg. $80+)
- Arm your workshop with PORTER-CABLE’s 4-Tool Combo for $178 (Save $45)
- DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bit Set returns to Amazon low of $14.50 (Save 30%)
- Stasher Reusable Food Storage Bags are great for sous-vide too: $9 (25% off)
