Tillys offers extra 30 to 50% off clearance items from $14: Champion, Volcom, more

- Jan. 9th 2020 3:39 pm ET

0

Tillys takes an extra 30-50% off clearance items with hundreds of new styles added. Prices are as marked. Find deals on top brands including The North Face, Volcom, Roxy, Champion, Vans, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. For men, the North Face Half Dome T-Shirt is an everyday classic that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. This style can be worn year-round with jeans, khakis, joggers, shorts, and more. Originally priced at $25, however during the sale you can find it for just $14. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the adidas 3 Stripe Leggings are another standout. These leggings are great for workouts with a four-way stretch material or casual events. Best of all, they’re currently on sale for $17 and originally were priced at $40.

Our top picks for women include:

