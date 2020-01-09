Use RetroPi, HomeBridge, more with Raspberry Pi 4 starter kit: $79 (Reg. $100)

Vilros is offering its Raspberry Pi 4 Model B Starter Kit for $79 shipped. For comparison, third-party retailers on Amazon sell this kit for $100 right now, and it’s never gone for less than $98 there. If you’ve been wanting to build a RetroPi system or just run HomeBridge for your HomeKit-enabled smart house, Raspberry Pi 4 is the latest and greatest. This model is the 4GB RAM version, offering you the most horsepower. There’s also a pre-configured 32GB microSD card, clear case, power supply, fan, heatsinks, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

However, those who don’t need the Pi 4’s horsepower can check out the Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Kit with Clear Case and 2.5A Power Supply. This setup is just about everything you’d need to get started, sans a microSD card. For around $60 total, you can get a HomeBridge or AirPrint server up and running.

Already own a Raspberry Pi of any generation? This $50 starter kit is a great alternative to today’s deal as well. It includes many great tools for using your microcomputer, including a display, LEDs, keypads, and more.

Vilros Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. It offers ground-breaking increases in processor speed, multimedia performance, memory, and connectivity compared to the prior-generation Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, while retaining backwards compatibility and similar power consumption. For the end user, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B provides desktop performance comparable to entry-level x86 PC systems

