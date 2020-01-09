Yale’s Assure Lock offers Amazon Key + Alexa control at an all-time low of $67

Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Smart Lock with Touchscreen Keypad in Polished Brass for $67.17 shipped. Down from its $250 list price, it’s most recently gone for around $130 or so and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering support for multiple unlocking methods, this smart lock is perfect for any household. You can use a key, like a traditional lock, or a PIN code for those who want to use it without the smarts enabled. However, it also supports unlocking from your smartphone or Alexa, and even works as part of the Amazon Key program when you have an Amazon Cloud Cam installed. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

If you don’t need any of the smarts that today’s lead deal offers, then the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 is a great alternative. It gives you both key and code unlocking at $45, giving you multiple methods of entry.

Be sure to check out August’s latest smart lock. It’s 45% smaller than the previous generation, while still offering HomeKit integration. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lose Your Keys. For Good. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique pin codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. Works with Amazon Key to receive in-home delivery, guest access, and other very day features. The lock is tamper resistant, easy to install and even easier to use!

