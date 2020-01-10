Amazon 1-day health supplement sale from $4: Fish oil, vitamin B-12, D3, more

- Jan. 10th 2020 3:56 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off top selling vitamins and supplements. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with most products carrying solid reviews. Featuring brands like Vitamin Code, AZO, Nature’s Bounty and others, you’ll find a wide selection of vitamins and supplements to bolster your 2020 health and fitness routine here. That includes fish oils, B-12, D3, multi-vitamins, and much more starting from just over $4. Head below the fold to browse through our top picks from the sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of fitness supplements, there are still deep deals available on Muscle Milk and MyProtein products. We also spotted a solid offer on Gold’s 3-piece kettlebell kit and its ab wheel at just $5. Under Armour, along with loads of other fashion brands, is offering up to 50% off workout apparel right now as well.

Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil:

  • OMEGA 3S: Each serving of Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil 1200 milligram soft gels contains 360 milligram of Omega 3s. Nature’s Bounty Omega 3s are comprised of EPA and DHA that helps support and maintain the health of your cardiovascular system.* This odorless formula is held to the highest purity and potency standards
  • HEALTHY HEART AND METABOLISM: Omega 3 fatty acids, like those in Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil, are considered “good” fats important for cellular health, heart health and

