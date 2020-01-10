Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Under Armour, COACH, Otterbox tumblers, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Under Armour takes up to 50% off outlet items + extra 25% off orders of $100
- Hanes Beat the Chill Sale takes 50% off sweatshirts, joggers, more from $8
- Hautelook’s Brooks Running Sale takes up to 60% off sneakers for men and women
- Reebok Happy New Gear Sale offers extra 60% off marked down items with code GETDOWN at checkout
- REI Outlet takes extra 25% off fitness gear and clothing from New Balance, Brooks, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Sperry’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select boots + free shipping
- J.Crew keeps you warm this winter with 30% off cozy styles + 50% off outerwear
- COACH offers 50% off all sale styles including handbags, wallets, more
- Nordstrom offers up to 60% off boots and booties from top brands + free shipping
- J.Crew Factory Stock Up Sale offers extra up to 50% off your order, this weekend only
Home Goods and more |
- Otterbox travel tumblers and coolers now up to 25% off with deals from $4
- This essential oil diffuser runs for up to 8-hours at $8.50 Prime shipped
- Relax with LectroFan’s 20-sound white noise/sleep machine for $33 (Reg. $50)
- Grow your own herbs inside, AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 now $80 (Reg. $130+)
- Off-season savings bring Dyson’s Bladeless Desk Fan to $150 (Reg. $275)
