This RGB LED strip sports smartphone control for far less than Hue at $16

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its DreamColor 9.8-Foot App-controlled LED Strip Lights for $15.99 Prime shipped with the code AF4ZARAG at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $26, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering nearly 10-feet of coverage, this LED strip is great for adding some extra pop to your desk or home theater setup. It can be controlled by the built-in remote or with an app over a Bluetooth connection, giving you multiple methods to change the brightness, color, or lighting pattern. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

However, if you just need a smaller strip to put on the back of your TV, this is a great alternative. At $13 Prime shipped, you can power this LED strip through your TV’s USB port, making a much cleaner setup.

If RGB isn’t your thing, or 9.8-feet isn’t long enough, then we have you covered with a great deal on TaoTronics’ 33-Foot Fairy Light kit. It’s currently down to $9 Prime shipped at Amazon, and is entirely waterproof, making it a great addition to any area of your home.

Don’t miss Best Buy’s 3-day sale that is packed with smart home deals. You’ll find Philips Hue starter kits, Bluetooth speakers, external hard drives, and more all at fantastic prices.

Govee DreamColor LED Strip features:

Dreamcolor led light strip equips built-in IC chips, so that a variety of colors and brightness can be changed simultaneously with frequency changes, extending the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home.

The music strip lights built-in high sensitivity mic, spectrum with light and colors adjusting automatically base on the ambient sound

LED tape lights can change colors and speed automatically and periodically

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!