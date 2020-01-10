Amazon is currently offering the JOBY GorillaPod 3K PRO Rig Tripod for $152.88 shipped. Normally selling for up to $200, right now you’ll find it marked down to $180 at B&H. Today’s offer saves you upwards of $47 and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of professional-grade machined aluminum, JOBY’s tripod features flexible legs that allow you to mount your smartphone, GoPro, or even a full DSLR camera just about anywhere. It can support devices weighing up to 6.6-pounds and thanks to rubberized foot grip, it’s a capable option for handling nearly all of the perils of field photography. Plus, two additional arms can hold everything from a secondary camera to lights, microphones, and more. With over 6,300 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you don’t need the extra accessory arms, consider saving even more by bringing home the Gorillapod 3K PRO Kit version of JOBY’s tripod for $110. Here you’ll still enjoy the same metal construction and DSLR support, but in a more basic package. Opting for this alternative comes with the benefit of saving an extra $43 compared to the featured deal.

Or should you be after a way to elevate your iPhoneography instead, the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $27 is a much better buy. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod that’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

JOBY GorillaPod 3K PRO Rig features:

The black, charcoal, and red GorillaPod 3K PRO Rig from Joby is an optimal combination of support designed for videographers and photographers alike. The legs wrap and grip around rails, pipes, or tree branches for that unique angled shot. At the same time, you can have stable support on a flat surface for that one-on-one video interview. With this kit you can also add the Hub Plate Adapter, which sits between the head and the legs, to attach two GorillaPod Arms with cold shoe mounts.

