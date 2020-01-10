Learn to create graphic art with this Clip Studio DEBUT bundle for $25

Whether you want to become a freelance illustrator or simply bring your ideas to life, The Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT is worth your attention. It contains the graphic software, Clip Studio Paint DEBUT, along with hundreds of assets and two hours of training. You can get the bundle now for only $25 (Orig. $179.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Designed specifically for artists, Clip Studio Paint DEBUT offers a realistic drawing experience. With 50 types of decoration tools and more than 10 color sets, the software is perfect for creating all kinds of art, from digital paintings to manga.

To help you make the most of the app, this bundle also includes three packs of assets. You get 200 speech bubbles for creating comics, 100 poses for 3D drawings, and 40 storyboard assets.

In addition, the bundle includes access to an exclusive online tutorial with renowned artist, Sarajean Chun (aka @TheOneWithBear). Scheduled for March, this two-hour training will cover the best features of Clip Studio and include a Q&A session.

The Creativity Bundle Ft. Clip Studio DEBUT is worth $179.95, but you can get it now for only $25.

