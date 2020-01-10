Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Architectural Digest, Wired, GQ, many more

This weekend, DiscountMags is offering 60+ magazine titles at $4.80 per year. You’ll receive free delivery on every issue you order too. Just about all of the most popular titles are in the sale including Wired, Popular Science, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, GQ, and many more. Head below the jump for more details.

One standout, among the many, in this weekend’s sale is Architectural Digest. This one doesn’t drop down to $5 on a regular basis any more, so any time it gets close to that these days it’s notable. At just $4.80 per year, this is one of the best prices we have seen and is well under the current $20 per year listing at Amazon.

While it’s very hard to go wrong with any of the prices in the sale, the DiscountMags Deals of the Week are still live. You’ll find a Wired and Popular Science bundle at $7.75 per year, which is your best bet on those two magazines if you don’t mind purchasing both.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Here are your Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6) and be sure to browse through our winter reading list for some fresh new ideas. We also just recently rounded up the best cookbooks to try this January too.

Architectural Digest:

Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more.

