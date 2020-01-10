Amazon cooks 50% in savings with Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker at $110

- Jan. 10th 2020 1:38 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 30-inch MES 35B Electric Smoker (MB20070210) for $109.79 shipped. That’s up to $118 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart, an $80 savings off what it routinely fetches on Amazon, and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $9. Boost the excitement of friend and family visits with this affordable electric smoker. It sports variable temperature control along with a removable water bowl that aims to add moisture and flavor to whatever is cooking. An easily accessible front-access grease tray allows you to keep everything clean and tidy after dinner has been served. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Protect your new smoker year-round with Masterbuilt’s 30-inch Electric Smoker Cover at $22. This utilizes a fraction of today’s savings and helps ensure that your smoker is around for years to come.

Need some new recipes to pair with your purchase? We just whipped up a list of the best cookbooks to try this January. There you will find a list that includes five options to pick from.

Masterbuilt 30-inch Electric Smoker features:

  • Three chrome-coated smoking racks
  • Built-in temperature gauge
  • Variable temperature control – easy dial temperature settings
  • Removable water bowl – add moisture and flavor

