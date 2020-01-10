Mr. Robot: The Complete Series on Blu-ray drops to $78 (22% off), more from $10

Amazon is currently offering the Mr. Robot: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $78.14 shipped as a pre-order. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks the first time this collection has gone on sale, and is a new all-time low. As one of the most popular shows from the last decade, Mr. Robot follows actor Rami Malek’s character Elliot Alderson on a hacking adventure filled with suspense and intrigue. This complete series bundle includes all 45 episodes as well as bonus content like making of videos, deleted scenes, and more. Mr. Robot carries an 8.5/10 star rating on IMDb from over 300,000 viewers. Head below for more from $10.

Given that the featured Mr. Robot deal doesn’t release until March, Amazon helps you feel more confident about locking in your order now with a pre-order guarantee. So if at any point from now until launch date the listing drops further, you’ll only pay for the lowest price.

Other notable Blu-ray deals includes

Or if you’d prefer to expand your collection of digital content, Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale is now live and includes 4K, action, comedy, and more.

M r. Robot: The Complete Series details:

Enter the captivating world of “Mr. Robot,” following Elliot Alderson (Emmy-winner Rami Malek), a young computer programmer turned vigilante hacker. Elliot suffers from social anxiety, and hacking people is his primary means of human connection. Disillusioned with modern society, Elliot’s world suddenly changes when he meets Mr. Robot (Golden Globe-winner Christian Slater), the mysterious leader of an underground hacktivist group that wants to recruit Elliot to help take down the “one percent” and trigger a worldwide revolution.

