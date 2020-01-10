Take 40 classic games anywhere with NEOGEO Mini, now $67 (Amazon low, $20+ off)

- Jan. 10th 2020 5:06 pm ET

$67
0

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini International for $66.97 shipped. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $16. For those of you looking to keep in mini console on your desk, this guy is certainly worth a look. Players will find 40 classic games in store, with titles ranging from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury to Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown. A built-in 3.5-inch LCD display allows you to play anywhere and a mini-HDMI port along the back makes it easy to connect to the TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Hook up your mini console to the big screen when applying today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics Mini-HDMI to HDMI TV Adapter Cable at $7. This specific cable measures 6-feet in length, helping ensure you’ll have some slack left over once plugged in.

If you have a console, why not swing by our roundup of today’s best game deals? There you’ll find Mega Man X Collections for $10, Mario + Rabbids at $15, and more.

NEOGEO Mini International features:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$67
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
NeoGeo

About the Author