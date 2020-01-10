Take 40 classic games anywhere with NEOGEO Mini, now $67 (Amazon low, $20+ off)

Amazon is offering the NEOGEO Mini International for $66.97 shipped. That’s $22 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $16. For those of you looking to keep in mini console on your desk, this guy is certainly worth a look. Players will find 40 classic games in store, with titles ranging from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury to Metal Slug and Samurai Showdown. A built-in 3.5-inch LCD display allows you to play anywhere and a mini-HDMI port along the back makes it easy to connect to the TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Hook up your mini console to the big screen when applying today’s savings towards an AmazonBasics Mini-HDMI to HDMI TV Adapter Cable at $7. This specific cable measures 6-feet in length, helping ensure you’ll have some slack left over once plugged in.

If you have a console, why not swing by our roundup of today’s best game deals? There you’ll find Mega Man X Collections for $10, Mario + Rabbids at $15, and more.

NEOGEO Mini International features:

NEOGEO mini International selected 40 masterpieces from all the wonderful games on [NEOGEO] platform, including [the King of Fighters], [Fatal Fury] and [Metal Slug]

