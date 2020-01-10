Otterbox travel tumblers and coolers now up to 25% off with deals from $4

As part of its latest wide ranging 3-day sale, Best Buy is now offering up to 25% off Otterbox coolers and travel tumblers. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. One sntadout here is the OtterBox Elevation 10-Oz. Wine Tumbler in various colors for $14.99. Regularly $20 at Amazon, Otterbox and others, this is 25% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Features include a “durable” and sweat-resistant stainless steel construction with a copper lining that keeps 10-ounces of “wine at an optimal temperature.” This model also comes with a press-in lid to avoid spills and the like. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more Otterbox deals.

However, if you don’t plan on lugging your wine around in a tumbler, than the model above is likely a pass for you. We have a series of additional options below but you’ll also want to take a look at the Contigo AUTOSEAL Stainless Steel Travel Mug. This one is designed to keep any beverage at the ideal temperature for up to 12 hours and goes for just $13 at Amazon. It is backed by an impressive 4+ star rating from over 30,000 Amazon shoppers.

More Otterbox Deals:

You can browse through the rest of this weekend’s Best Buy sale for deep deals on everything from Philips smart home gear to Bluetooth speakers, hard drives and much more.

OtterBox Elevation 10-Oz. Wine Tumbler :

Enhance the outdoors with your favorite vintage using this OtterBox Elevation wine tumbler. The stainless steel construction offers lasting durability and resists damage, while the internal copper lining keeps wine at an optimal temperature. This OtterBox Elevation wine tumbler holds up to 10 oz. of liquid and prevents spills with an included press-in lid.

