See the path ahead with Pelican’s 106-lumen LED flashlight, now $15 (Reg. $25)

Today only, via its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Pelican 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight for $14.99 shipped. For comparison, the 2nd-generation is around $25 at Amazon right now. Offering 106 lumens of light output, this pocket-sized flashlight is perfect for your EDC. It’s run by a single AAA battery, making it super simple to power in any situation. There’s also a low brightness mode that only outputs 26 lumens for situations where you need to preserve battery or just not light everything up as much. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A great alternative would be the OLIGHT I3E EOS LUXEON Mini LED Flashlight. At around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon, this flashlight offers 90 lumens of light output instead of the 106 lumens that today’s lead deal offers.

Looking for a UV-based flashlight? Anker’s Bolder UV Flashlight is currently down to $15, which is a new Amazon all-time low.

Pelican 1910B LED Flashlight features:

The 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight is one of Pelican’s more compact flashlights. It offers users two modes of illumination; a 21-lumen low and a 106-lumen high. You can also use constant-on and momentary activation types using the diamond-knurled tailcap click-type switch. The design has an aluminum housing with a blue finish, a polycarbonate front lens, and an EPDM O-ring for waterproofing. The light uses one AAA battery and has a carbon-steel pocket clip for securing it to your pocket or belt.

