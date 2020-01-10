See the path ahead with Pelican’s 106-lumen LED flashlight, now $15 (Reg. $25)

- Jan. 10th 2020 3:59 pm ET

0

Today only, via its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Pelican 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight for $14.99 shipped. For comparison, the 2nd-generation is around $25 at Amazon right now. Offering 106 lumens of light output, this pocket-sized flashlight is perfect for your EDC. It’s run by a single AAA battery, making it super simple to power in any situation. There’s also a low brightness mode that only outputs 26 lumens for situations where you need to preserve battery or just not light everything up as much. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

A great alternative would be the OLIGHT I3E EOS LUXEON Mini LED Flashlight. At around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon, this flashlight offers 90 lumens of light output instead of the 106 lumens that today’s lead deal offers.

Looking for a UV-based flashlight? Anker’s Bolder UV Flashlight is currently down to $15, which is a new Amazon all-time low.

Pelican 1910B LED Flashlight features:

The 3rd-Generation 1910B LED Flashlight is one of Pelican’s more compact flashlights. It offers users two modes of illumination; a 21-lumen low and a 106-lumen high. You can also use constant-on and momentary activation types using the diamond-knurled tailcap click-type switch. The design has an aluminum housing with a blue finish, a polycarbonate front lens, and an EPDM O-ring for waterproofing. The light uses one AAA battery and has a carbon-steel pocket clip for securing it to your pocket or belt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
B&H

B&H
Pelican

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide