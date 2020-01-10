Quickly absorb book summaries with 12min Micro Books for $19

Finding time for reading in a busy schedule can seem almost impossible. But with the 12min Micro Book Library, you can complete condensed versions of great nonfiction reads in minutes. Get a year subscription to 12min for just $19 (Orig. $69.30) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The average American gets through only five books each year. Even if you manage to double that figure, you won’t get through many books in 2020.

With the 12min app, you may be able to read 10 micro books every month. This innovative app squeezes all the most important ideas from best-selling nonfiction titles into 12-minute reads.

The library already holds hundreds of titles, and another 30 are added each month. On the digital shelves you will find Steal Like an Artist by Austin Kleon, Ego Is the Enemy by Ryan Holiday, Influence by Robert B. Cialdini, and many more big names.

Available on iOS and Android, the 12min app lets you download micro books for offline reading or enjoy an audio version. The app can even send micro books to your Kindle.

Order a lifetime subscription for $39, worth $346.50. You can also pick up a one-year subscription for $19 (Orig.. $69.30).

