Secure your goods with Master Lock’s Dial Padlock, now under $3 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Master Lock Wide Magnification Dial Padlock (1588D) for $2.81 with free in-store pickup. No-cost delivery is included on orders of $35 or more. For comparison, Lowe’s sells this lock for over $8 right now, and third-party Amazon sellers have it listed at $10 or more. This padlock offers 20 different numbers to build your combination out of, making sure that nobody but you knows how to unlock it. Whether you’re going to the gym or wanting to keep your school locker secure during the new year, this is a great option. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now, when it comes to padlocks, this is among the most budget-friendly. Consider the Master Lock Laminated Steel Keyed Padlock at $3.50 Prime shipped, which uses a simple key to unlock. Or, the Master Lock Locker Combination Padlock at around $4.50 Prime shipped, which offers 40 different numbers to choose from in its combination.

The Master Lock 1588D Magnification Combination Padlock features a 2-1/8in (54mm) wide metal body for durability in assorted colors with an optical-grade magnification lens. The 9/32in (7mm) diameter shackle is 7/8in (22mm) long and made of hardened steel, offering extra resistance to cutting and sawing. The 3-digit combination offers keyless convenience. The locking mechanism features anti-shim technology, offering maximum security. The bright metallic colors simplify locker identification. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.

