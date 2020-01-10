Sperry’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off select boots + free shipping

This weekend only, Sperry is currently offering up to 60% off select boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. As always, all orders receive free delivery. The men’s Huntington Duck Boots are a standout from this event. Origianlly priced at $120, however during the sale you can find it for $48. This style is lightweight, waterproof and has a rigid outsole to promote traction. It would be a great option for rain or snow days and a wool lining promotes warmth. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Seaport Shackle Leather Boots are on sale for $52 and originally were priced at $130. These boots are great for everyday wear and its memory foam insole helps to provide comfort throughout the day. Better yet, this style will pair well with jeans, tights, leggings or dresses alike.

Our top picks for women include:

