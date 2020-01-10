This Swiffer has a dry mop and a built-in vacuum for $28 or less (Reg. $40+)

- Jan. 10th 2020 12:40 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $27.50
0

Amazon is now offering the Swiffer Sweep and Vac Cleaner for $28.85 shipped. That deal is matched at Walmart right now but if you opt for Subscribe & Save at Amazon your total drops to $27.41. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you dont want them delivered every month. Regularly over $40 for all of 2019, it has just started to drop in price for 2020 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This combo tool is great for spot cleaning with both your usual Swiffer-style dry mopping pads (eight of which are included) and a built-in vacuum. The bundle also ships with a replaceable filter and a battery charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’re almost certainly going to run out of the dry mop pads at some point here. So using your savings to add a 52-pack to the setup will save you some headaches down the road. The standard pads sell for the same $12 as the scented options and remember to opt for Subscribe & Save to bring the price down even more.

But if you’re anything like me, you would just prefer to have ILIFE’s Shinebot do the work for you, especially at $50 off. The company also debuted three new cleaning bots at CES 2020 this week.

Swiffer Sweep and Vac Cleaner:

  • Long lasting rechargeable battery
  • 3X cleaning action on dirt, dust and hair
  • Combines powerful suction of a vacuum with a Swiffer Sweeper dry sweeping cloth
  • Starter Kit contains 1 Sweep + Vic, 8 dry sweeping refills, 1 battery charger, 1 replaceable filter
  • Lightweight and compact

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $27.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Swiffer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard