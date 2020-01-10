This Swiffer has a dry mop and a built-in vacuum for $28 or less (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the Swiffer Sweep and Vac Cleaner for $28.85 shipped. That deal is matched at Walmart right now but if you opt for Subscribe & Save at Amazon your total drops to $27.41. Just be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you dont want them delivered every month. Regularly over $40 for all of 2019, it has just started to drop in price for 2020 and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This combo tool is great for spot cleaning with both your usual Swiffer-style dry mopping pads (eight of which are included) and a built-in vacuum. The bundle also ships with a replaceable filter and a battery charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’re almost certainly going to run out of the dry mop pads at some point here. So using your savings to add a 52-pack to the setup will save you some headaches down the road. The standard pads sell for the same $12 as the scented options and remember to opt for Subscribe & Save to bring the price down even more.

But if you’re anything like me, you would just prefer to have ILIFE’s Shinebot do the work for you, especially at $50 off. The company also debuted three new cleaning bots at CES 2020 this week.

Swiffer Sweep and Vac Cleaner:

Long lasting rechargeable battery

3X cleaning action on dirt, dust and hair

Combines powerful suction of a vacuum with a Swiffer Sweeper dry sweeping cloth

Starter Kit contains 1 Sweep + Vic, 8 dry sweeping refills, 1 battery charger, 1 replaceable filter

Lightweight and compact

