Score four smart plugs for just $5.50 each with this coupon code

TanTan Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $22.49 Prime shipped when the code 15LQIWDL is used at checkout. Down from its $30 going rate, this marks a 25% discount and is a match for our last mention. Offering individual control of four different outlets, these smart plugs are compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and the company’s mobile app. Plus, these plugs support a schedule function so they turn on and off at certain times throughout the day. The best part is there’s no hub required for the smart function as they hook directly into your home’s Wi-Fi. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Those looking to just pick up a single unit might want to take a look at the WeMo Smart Plug. It’s $20 Prime shipped and will work with Alexa and Assistant like today’s lead deal, however, it also sports HomeKit compatibility.

However, be sure to take a look at the deal that we found on this outdoor-ready three-plug remote-controlled outlet for just $7 Prime shipped. While it doesn’t support Alexa or Assistant, it is ready to roll in all weather conditions.

TanTan Smart Plug features:

Mini wifi outlet works with alexa and google home

Instantly control devices connected to tantan wifi smart plug wherever you have internet by using the free app on your smartphone

Schedule your smart socket to automatically turn on and off your electronics as needed, such as a humidifier, electric kettle, christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan

