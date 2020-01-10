TCL’s 43-inch HDTV sports Roku, three HDMI inputs, more: $190 (Reg. up to $280)

Best Buy offers the TCL 43-inch Smart 1080p HDTV with Roku for $189.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $280 at Walmart and other retailers trend around $230. Today’s deal beats the Amazon all-time low price by $10. TCL delivers a 43-inch 1080p panel here, which is supported by three HDMI inputs for all of your favorite gaming consoles, devices, and more. Built-in Roku functionality ensures that you can stream all of the best content out there from Netflix, Hulu, and many more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking to cut the cord in 2020? Don’t miss this deal on the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro HD Antenna at $60. It’s 33% off and marks a new all-time low. Check out all the details here.

TCL 43-inch Smart 1080p HDTV features:

Watch the movies and shows that you enjoy with this TCL 43-inch LED ROKU SmartTV. With over 500,000 hours of movie and television episodes and multiple streaming channels, the television provides a variety of viewing options. A unique 20-button remote lets you quickly locate the button that you need for easy control. This TCL 43-inch LED ROKU SmartTV has Alexa and Google Assistant so you can interact with your television by using voice commands.

