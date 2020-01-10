This essential oil diffuser runs for up to 8-hours at $8.50 Prime shipped

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics Essential Oil Diffuser for $8.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code N942CLYZ at checkout. Down from its $15 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Offering multiple LED color choices, this diffuser is great for any decor. It has a large water reservoir that lets it run for up to eight hours at a time, with auto-shutoff preventing the unit from running one the water is gone. I own this diffuser and it’s great for keeping on a desk or side table to keep your room smelling great. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, if you’re not really into essential oils, why not try a Yankee Candle Fragrance Spheres? The MidSummer’s Night fragrance is just $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and will keep your home smelling like we’re in the dead of summer, even though that’s still several months away.

However, if you need a great oil to start with is grapefruit. This bottle is just $6.50 Prime shipped and it has enough for dozens of diffusions.

TaoTronics Essential Oil Diffuser features:

It’s a 120ml lightweight mini essential oil diffuser

At the press of one button, the lights go on and changes color

Lovely fragrance uplifts your spirits and relieves stresses a tired day, perfect for burying stubborn smoking and pet odors, help to get a long sleep or peaceful meditation when surrounded by the aromatic scent

