Under Armour takes up to 50% off outlet items + extra 25% off orders of $100

- Jan. 10th 2020 8:55 am ET

0

Under Armour offers up to 50% off outlet items and an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more with promo code GOALS at checkout. Update your workout wear with deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the UA Specialist Henley 2.0 Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $56. This pullover comes in an array of color options and will pair nicely with jeans or joggers alike. It also has a brushed fleece interior to add warmth during cold weather and a snap button top closure that adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Finish Line’s End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

Under Armour

About the Author