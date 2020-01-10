Under Armour takes up to 50% off outlet items + extra 25% off orders of $100

Under Armour offers up to 50% off outlet items and an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more with promo code GOALS at checkout. Update your workout wear with deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the UA Specialist Henley 2.0 Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $56. This pullover comes in an array of color options and will pair nicely with jeans or joggers alike. It also has a brushed fleece interior to add warmth during cold weather and a snap button top closure that adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

