Under Armour takes up to 50% off outlet items + extra 25% off orders of $100

Under Armour offers up to 50% off outlet items and an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more with promo code GOALS at checkout. Update your workout wear with deals on apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. For men, the UA Specialist Henley 2.0 Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $56. This pullover comes in an array of color options and will pair nicely with jeans or joggers alike. It also has a brushed fleece interior to add warmth during cold weather and a snap button top closure that adds a stylish touch. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Under Armour.
Our top picks for men include:
- Match Play Golf Pants $56 (Orig. $70)
- Siro Jacquard Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- SweaterFleece 1/2 Zip Pullover $57 (Orig. $75)
- UA Specialist Henley 2.0 $56 (Orig. $80)
- Rival Graphic Joggers $38 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Armour Fleece Sweatpants $45 (Orig. $55)
- Armrour Fleece Chenille Hoodie $42 (Orig. $55)
- Reflect High-Rise Leggings $48 (Orig. $60)
- UA Velocity Twist Hoodie $20 (Orig. $40)
- Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out Finish Line’s End of Season Event that’s offering an extra 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, and more.
