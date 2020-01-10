Save 40% on this LED desk lamp that has three brightness modes, now $13

VIPEX Direct (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its LED Desk Lamp for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code OI3NGO9E at checkout. Down nearly 40% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. Offering five different brightness modes, you’ll be able to make sure that there’s enough light present for any situation. Plus, it offers three different color temperatures, ensuring that it matches the ambient lighting perfectly. You’ll also find an adjustable head on this lamp, making sure that it provides light at any angle. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, if changing brightness and color aren’t important to you, then this $5 Prime shipped lamp is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Offering a battery-powered design, this is a great option to keep with you at all times.

However, if you already have a lamp that you’re wanting to convert to LED, then pick up this $2.50 Prime shipped 60W bulb to give yourself an upgrade.

VIPEX LED Desk Lamp features:

Sensitive touch control for easy switch between 3 color modes (White/ Warm White/ Natural White) with 5 brightness levels for work, study, reading or relaxing.

Multi-angle flexible adjustments for optimized lighting you want, which is suitable for any work and study conditions.

The lamp remembers the lighting setting last used and automatically set the right brightness when you switch it on.

