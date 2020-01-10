Discounted iPhones start at $125 in Woot’s refurb sale: XS Max $550, more

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $124.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. You can pick up the iPhone XS Max starting at $549.99. That’s down from the new condition starting price of $999 and a match of our previous mention. It offers a 6.7-inch Super Retina display with an OLED HDR panel. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Below you’ll find the rest of today’s standout iPhone deals, most of which have dropped $15-$25 in price since our last mention, marking the best Woot offers we’ve tracked so far.

Other notable iPhone deals include:

Make the most of your savings today by picking up a new iPhone XS Max clear case. This option from JETech retails for $6 with stellar ratings from over 3,200 Amazon reviewers. It’s made with an ultra-thin design that won’t add too much bulk to your iPhone. Learn more here.

iPhone XS Max features:

Welcome to the big screens. Super retina. Even faster Face ID. The smartest, most powerful chip in a smartphone. And a breakthrough dual-camera system. iPhone XS Max is everything you love about iPhone. Taken to the extreme. Comes in silver, gold and space gray colors (subject to availability). Get the most out of your iPhone XS Max with Verizon, the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network.

