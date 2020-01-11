Amazon is offering Garden of Life products from $5.50, today only

- Jan. 11th 2020 9:44 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Garden of Life products from $5.50 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Peppermint Essential Oil for $6.40. Down from its near-$10 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Peppermint essential oil has many uses, one being that it smells fantastic. I love the fragrance that peppermint oil gives off when placed in a diffuser, and often use it in my home. But, the cooling effect can also be great to soothe a headache and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Now, if you pick up any of the oils from today’s sale, then a diffuser is a must. This model from TaoTronics is currently on sale for $8.50, which is nearly 50% in savings. It offers up to 8-hours of runtime on a single go and can fill your home with a sweet aroma.

However, essential oils isn’t all that’s on sale today from Garden of Life. You’ll also find daily multivitamins, supplements, probiotics, and more.

Garden of Life Peppermint Oil features:

  • Add a few drops to your favorite soap, shampoo, bath product or home cleaning solution
  • Add 10 drops to a diffuser for a joyful effect
  • May combine with Organic Rosemary Oil for winter celebrations.
  • Applications: Baths, body and skincare products, exfoliating scrubs, room sprays, and air fresheners, linen sprays, chest salves, cleansers.
  • Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified

