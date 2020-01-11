ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Protect Smart Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Detector for $93.95 shipped when coupon code PRO5B has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the best offer we can find right now. Google Nest Protect is a fantastic way to wisen up your smart home. Instead of relying on old school smoke detectors that require you to be at home, this unit will be able to send smartphone alerts to you no matter where you are. One of Google Nest Protect’s best features has to be its ability to “hush” once the Nest app has been opened and you walk into the affected room. This means you won’t have to get really close to obnoxious beeping and fiddle with disconnecting power or pressing any buttons. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ring Security owners have a much more affordable option to consider with the company’s Smoke and CO Listener at $35. This inexpensive device can hear when existing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors go off and send notifications to you smartphone.

As you expand your smart home, you may want to consider cashing in on the steep discount we spotted on ecobee’s latest SmartThermostat at $160. That’s an impressive $90 off what you’d typically spend. This thermostat is quite versatile with support for Assistant, Alexa, HomeKit, and more.

Google Nest Protect features:

Phone Alerts: Nest Protect sends you a message when there’s a problem or the batteries run low.

Smoke and CO Locator: Nest Protect speaks up if there’s smoke or CO and tells you where it is, so you know what to do.

Detects CO: Carbon monoxide is an invisible, poisonous gas. Nest Protect tells you where it’s hiding.

