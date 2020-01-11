These VELCRO deals aren’t going to stick around forever, save now from $1

Amazon is offering a 200-pack of VELCRO Brand Sticky Back Hook and Loop Fasteners for $5.99 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from its $13 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 200 individual pieces, this gives you 100 pairs of velcro circles. These circles can help you secure simple items like remotes, signs, and more to a fixed point so you’ll never have to search for them again. Each circle measures 3/4-inch, making them small enough to place just about anywhere. Rated 4.9/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Head below for more Velcro deals from $1.

Nomad Base Station

More VELCRO deals:

VELCRO Stick Back Hook and Loop Fastener features:

Sticky Back Coins adhere to most smooth surfaces; features a strong adhesive to organize at home, school, or office; no sewing, gluing or ironing required

Creates a long-lasting bond that applies easily to walls, glass, tile, plastic, metal and wood—ideal for everyday use –the possibilities are endless

Simple to use pre-cut Coins, just clean surface, peel off the protective backing and firmly press against the surface; allow adhesive bond to set for 24 hours to achieve full strength

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!